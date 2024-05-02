Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pam Mason and Ian Walsh have worked for Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants for many years, and their decades of service have been celebrated at a special retirement party.

Pam gained a wealth of experience working for several Shropshire-based accountancy firms before joining Dyke Yaxley in Shrewsbury as Tax Manager in 2003.

Appointed as Tax Planning Consultant in 2012, and most recently Tax Advisor, Pam specialised in corporate tax planning.

Her responsibilities included advising a portfolio of corporate clients on strategic tax planning, providing corporate advice, remuneration planning, business succession planning, and dealing with Inland Revenue enquiries.

Pam said: “After over 40 years in the world of tax, and having celebrated 20 years with Dyke Yaxley last year, I have decided that it is time for me to concentrate my efforts on improving my golf handicap!

“My time at Dyke Yaxley has just flown by and I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since I started with the company. I’d like to thank all my colleagues for the wonderful send-off and for their good wishes on my retirement.”

Ian qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1982, and worked for several accountancy firms, both large and small.

He joined Dyke Yaxley as a Director in 2012 specifically to establish the firm’s Telford office and he led the Telford team throughout his 12 years of service. Ian specialised in working with owner-managed businesses, agriculture, and the charity and not-for-profit sectors.

“Building the Telford team from scratch has been an absolute pleasure and I will be sorry to leave my incredibly supportive colleagues behind,” said Ian.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying more free time in my retirement and really appreciate the kind messages I’ve received from everyone from both the Telford and Shrewsbury offices.”

Managing Director Marie Bramwell said: “We are sorry to say goodbye to Pam and Ian as they have made such important contributions to the way Dyke Yaxley operates on a day-to-day basis. We wish them all the very best for the future and hope they enjoy a long and happy retirement.”