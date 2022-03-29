Notification Settings

Law firm to relocate to new premises in Shrewsbury town centre

By James Pugh

A law firm is to relocate its Shrewsbury office to new premises in the town centre.

The new Shrewsbury office of Martin Kaye Solicitors at 3-4 St John’s Hill
Martin Kaye Solicitors has completed the letting of 3-4 St John’s Hill, a Grade II listed three-storey property, which extends to about 1,082 sq ft.

Towler Shaw Roberts handled the letting of the premises.

TSR’s Toby Shaw said: “The property, which benefits from an attractive glazed frontage, occupies a sought-after town centre location.

“It became available owing to the relocation of the previous tenants.

“We are pleased to have agreed a letting with Martin Kaye Solicitors for the premises at St John’s Hill to become their new Shrewsbury office.”

The property provides accommodation, including a kitchenette and toilet facilities, over three floors, with a small courtyard area to the rear of the property accessed via a pedestrian archway off St John’s Hill.

Martin Kaye Solicitors also has offices in Telford and Wolverhampton.







