Wellington Market Square

That's according to a planning application lodged with Telford and Wrekin Council for 2, Market Square, Wellington, which is a listed building in the conservation area.

"The development will focus on the sale of high quality beers offering four different real ales, real ciders, and nine draught ales and lagers most of which will be on a constantly rotational basis," say the applicants, Bloody Good Brews. The company also runs The Coracle Micropub in Ironbridge.

"The development will appeal to visitors to the area however we also hope to make the pub an important part of the local community, adopting the micropub ethos of favouring conversation above other forms of entertainment."

They add that it will be different to other pubs in the town and appeal to both local residents and tourists. It will have room for 40 people.

Their application to the council also states that anti-social behaviour will be "proactively" tackled with the installation of CCTV, appropriate and thorough staff training and joining the local pub watch scheme.

Only low-volume background music is promised with the business intended to employ a minimum of two full time and four part time staff.

Welcome to our first social media post 🥳 pic.twitter.com/NlYGK9hLuq — The Boot Micropub (@TheBootWelly) March 23, 2022

The building is currently empty having been Maddie's cafe and the Priorslee-based applicants say they will repaint it to be "more in keeping with the rest of the area."

It already has a name, it will be called, appropriately for Wellington...The Boot.

In conclusion they add that they think it will make an active use of what will be an active and important new business in the area, attracting a new range of clientele to Wellington.

"This will not be just another pub," they add.

"It is an entirely new proposition which is not yet present in Wellington. It will make good use of a disused retail premises and will improve the visual appearance of this part of the Market Square which currently suffers from a number of unoccupied premises, giving a negative perception to tourists and impacting other businesses on the square.

"Additionally, the development will help to attract people to the area throughout the year and also support local businesses by utilising them as suppliers to the development," they say.

The plan is currently the subject of a public consultation with a decision due before the application expiry date of May 17. The application can be viewed and comments made on the Telford and Wrekin Council website.