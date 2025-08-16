Michael Appleton ‘understands’ Shrewsbury fan frustration after another loss

Salop lost their third League Two game of the season, and their first at home, against Colchester on a warm day in Shropshire.

Salop midfielder Tommy McDermott was sent off midway through the second half as Town lost 2-0 to Danny Cowley’s Colchester side.

The second goal led to scenes of frustration inside the stadium as the supporters made their feelings known to owner Roland Wycherley.

“Listen, I've got no problem with that at all,” Appleton said when asked about it post-match. “I completely understand it.

“I've got no issues whatsoever with that. I can assure you, everyone involved with it on a day-to-day basis is spending hours at the training ground, whether that's training and preparing, analysing, we're all in the same boat.

“The reality is we're not going to get out of this until everybody is unified. It's just not going to happen.

“But we need to give the fans hope. The fans have got to try and be as patient as they possibly can, but in regards to what's happened over the last few years, I know how difficult that is.

“Once we've got that little bit of hope, that might enable us to start games like we did today, but obviously get that first goal.”

Samson Tovide scored the opening goal of the game, before McDermott got sent off on his debut for a heavy challenge on Teddy Bishop.

The second goal was scored by Kyreece Lisbie seven minutes from time.

The result means Shrewsbury have not scored in their opening three League Two matches.

And Appleton says it is clear some of the Town players who were part of the relegation from League One last year are still carrying it with them.

He said: “There's a little bit of baggage clearly there with players that were here last year that I need to deal with and I need to manage.

“Listen, we've got to man up a little bit now, and we've just got to make sure that as a unit we stay together.

“It's all right saying the right things, but they're words. We have just got to try and put it into practice and try and take the first goal in the game. Once you get the first goal in the game, you give yourself an opportunity.

“So I'm not going to say anything that you've not heard hundreds and thousands of times.

“It's a difficult situation for us, but I'd like to think there are enough characters and enough leaders in there to get us through it.

“I have to ask more questions to the players, which I'll do.

“I'm probably going to upset one or two players, which I'll do. But the reality is, we need some kind of impact. Clearly, it can be difficult if we concede the first goal because there's an anxiousness around the place, which I completely understand.”