Retailer Wilko confirms relocation of Shrewsbury store

Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre

The firm is closing its Pride Hill Shopping Centre store and relocating to the Darwin Shopping Centre.

It said the closure and relocation of the store aims to make shopping more convenient for its customers, with the public transport links located around the Darwin Shopping Centre making travelling to the new location easier for shoppers.

Set to close this Saturday and with a closure period of two-and-a-half weeks while the changeover takes place, the relocation and reopening will ensure Wilko returns on a larger scale to serve its Shrewsbury shoppers, it added. All staff from the existing store will be moved across to the new site.

To mark the reopening of the Shrewbury store, the first 100 customers to visit the new site will receive a Wilko goody bag containing items including spring gardening essentials and a £10 gift card to spend in store. While the store is closed, customers can still access products via wilko.com or at the home and garden retailer’s other nearby stores in Wellington, Telford and Oswestry.

Wilko CEO Jerome Saint-Marc said: “We’re delighted to announce the relocation of our Shrewsbury store. At Wilko, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this move aims to make shopping with us more convenient.