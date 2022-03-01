Businesses invited to free launch event for new Telford networking group

Franchisee and local accountant Flo Chadaway

Midlands-based FindaBiz Networking is expanding into Telford with a free launch celebration event at 6pm on March 21 at the Tile Press Café in the Maws Craft Centre, which will be home to the new club.

Franchisee and local accountant, Flo Chadaway, has been a member of FindaBiz for two years, and wanted to bring this relaxed, fun, and highly effective model of networking, to her home town.

Flo, who runs Spring Accountancy Services, said: “I love the format of FindaBiz Networking and it’s been incredibly beneficial for my business. I’ve made lots of new connections, gained new clients and my business has grown so much since I joined. It’s amazing.

“Many of my existing clients are based in Telford and I already love helping and connecting them. I want to take this to the next level by giving them the same opportunity to grow and expand through the FindaBiz Network.

“While I’m currently a member of the Hinckley and Leicester groups, all members across the whole region are connected through a Facebook community, What’s App groups, a new app and many events. It’s really supportive and community focused and people always turn to the group first when they’re looking for a particular product or service.

“We also support each with things like reviews and recommendations.

“I’d encourage any business owners or representatives who are interested in gaining more customers, expanding their networks and growing their operations to come along on March 21 and see what it’s all about. We’ve already got quite a few booked on and there will also be some members from the other FindaBiz groups coming along to say hi, so there will be plenty of people to meet.”

Telford is the sixth group in the FindaBiz Networking family, and the first to be operated as a franchise. Successful groups already exist in Tamworth, Nuneaton, Coventry East, Hinckley and Leicester, with more than 120 members across the region.

FindaBiz Networking operates a one seat policy per industry at its individual groups to maximise opportunities for each member, but all businesses interested in joining are invited to the launch to find out more.

The ethos is all about providing a friendly and welcoming environment for local businesses to connect and grow - with no scary rules and a positive atmosphere.

It is run by mother and daughter team Amanda Bourne and Gemma Worthington. They said: “We are really excited to be launching in Telford with our very first franchisee.

“This is just the beginning, as we are planning to take FindaBiz nationwide. We’ve perfected the format with our first five groups and are now rolling it out across the country. We’ve got several events every month, as well as national speed networking events, social meet ups and the opportunity for members to network across the whole FindaBiz community.

“We’re really looking forward to the Telford launch event and encourage businesses in the area to come along, meet Flo and the team and see what it’s all about.”