Shropshire insurance specialist takes on marathon challenge in memory of brother

By James PughNewportPublished:

A Shrophire insurance specialist is to run this year’s London Marathon in a bid to raise funds for the hospice that cared for her brother.

Sarah Lincoln is in training

Sarah Lincoln, who works for Henshalls Insurance Brokers, in Newport, will take part in the marathon in October in memory of her late brother Bryan Cutter, and will be running for Severn Hospice.

“It’s taken me a few days to get my head around the news that I’ve been offered one of only 10 Severn Hospice charity places and to let it sink in,” said Sarah.

“I applied for a place immediately after completing last year’s virtual London Marathon and I am so delighted and excited that they have offered me a place.”

Sarah’s brother, Bryan, who was a director of the Henshalls Group, died in March 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

“Severn Hospice looked after Bryan when he needed them," said Sarah.

"Although no-one ever wants to think that anyone they care about may need the services the hospice provides, it’s vital that they are there for individuals and families when they are needed most.

“I want to help Severn Hospice support other families with their steadfast commitment to step in and surround them with dignity, compassion and love."

She added: “Bryan encouraged me to start running through a Couch to 5k initiative with Lawley Running Club, where he was a keen runner and run leader.

“He continued to run even after surgery and subsequent chemotherapy treatment, always making the most of life right up until he passed away peacefully in Telford Hospice.

“I am so grateful that I got to experience running with him. I wish I’d listened to his advice more and started running sooner then I would have had many more chances to run with him.”

In the coming months, Sarah will be organising a whole host of fundraising activities, including a chocolate hamper raffle for Easter, cake sales and competitions.

To support her challenge people can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-lincoln52

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

