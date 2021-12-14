Telford hair and beauty business in the running for award

Owner Samantha Dorricott

Styled By Sam, in Oakengates, has been shortlisted in the Best at Blondes category in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry and aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

Owner Samantha Dorricott said: "I am absolutely over the moon to be told I am a finalist for the awards.

"I have been in the industry for over 12 years. I decided to start my own business back in April this year, despite concerns of us still being in the middle of a pandemic. I’ve always been passionate about hair and meeting new people. I love making people feel good about themselves and in this industry I’ve had the privilege to meet some amazing, inspirational people."