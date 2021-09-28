Mark Chester

Mark Chester, who runs Cedarwood Tree Consultants, based in Wormbridge, said the magazine is aimed at everyone who has a love for trees and a yearning to learn more about them.

The new website has gone live and the first edition of The World of Trees is now available to download for free by visiting theworldoftrees.org.uk.

Mr Chester, who is a member of BNI Thomas Telford, said: “We are currently seeing a ‘tree-mendous’ rise in interest in trees, woodland and nature in general – I think much of it has been sparked by lockdown; people have had time to reflect on, appreciate and explore what we have on our doorstep, not to mention the benefits trees bring to health and wellbeing.

“Trees are vitally important to our ecosystems and need to be nurtured as part of protecting our environment.

“My aim is to encourage interest and provide helpful tips and fascinating facts, with links to other organisations and charities involved with trees, and places to visit.

“Each month I will be looking at the do’s and don'ts of looking after a wide variety of trees and featuring expert advice from guest columnists.

“These are exciting times for our industry and I look forward to bringing the wonderful world of trees to a growing audience,” he added.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone in the industry who would like to contribute to future issues.”

Fellow members of networking group BNI Thomas Telford, worked on the website including Telford-based business owners Stephen Rademan and his team from ‘Life Group’ and graphic designer Paul Naylor from ‘Media & You’.

Mr Chester helps clients across a wide area including Herefordshire, the Midlands, the South East, South West, Wales and beyond.

He offers a highly specialised service in providing tree reports on the safety and condition of trees; tree planting advice; help with planning applications and Tree Preservation Orders. He is also an accredited expert witness advising on tree safety and boundary issues.