Dan Davies, Jon Goss and Louie Bowen, the three new carpentry apprentices at Pave Aways

Louie Bowen, Dan Davies and Jon Goss have all started carpentry apprenticeships with the award-winning builders and are learning their trade on the new low carbon facilities being built at Harlescott Junior School in Shrewsbury for Shropshire Council.

Sixteen-year-old Louie, a former student at Shrewsbury’s Belvidere School, is following in the footsteps of his carpenter dad Adam who has worked on Pave Aways’ sites as a sub-contractor. His mentor is Max Barnett, who learned his skills from Louie’s dad when he began work at Pave Aways.

Dan Davies, a 17-year-old from Pontesbury, has joined Pave Aways after completing a BTEC Level 2 First Award in Construction at the Mary Webb School and then a Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery at the Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

And Jon Goss has stepped up from his role as a multi-skilled labourer at Pave Aways to a dedicated role as a carpentry apprentice. The trio will all be combining on site work with study at Shrewsbury College.

Managing director Steven Owen said the new apprentices signalled a significant boost to the firm’s carpentry team.

“We were very impressed with Louie and Dan when they did work experience with us,” he said. “It was a natural progression for them to join our team on a full-time basis and we look forward to supporting them through their careers. Jon displayed a natural aptitude for carpentry and, as we are keen to invest in and upskill our employees, the apprenticeship will help him gain the professional qualifications he needs.”