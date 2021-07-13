Council set to oppose Wellington bank closure plan

Barclays in Wellington. Photo: Google.

Last month, Barclays announced plans to shut its branch on Church Street, on September 23.

In a report justifying the decision, the company says it only knows of 20 customers who use it exclusively, and 56 per cent have used nearby branches in the last year.

A motion, proposed by Wellington Town Council member Lee Carter calls the planned move a “backwards step” that will “disenfranchise many residents and businesses”.

A reason for closure report published by Barclays last month says: “Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far.”

It adds that the company considers the number of customers, the reasons for their visits, and the alternative branches and banking methods they use.

The document says 31,983 “counter interactions” took place at the branch in 2017-18 but this fell to 31,462 in 2019-20.

It lists the Telford town centre and Shrewsbury Castle Street branches as the nearest alternatives, at 4.4 miles and 11.4 miles away, respectively.

It also points out that free-to-use cash machines are available within a short walk.

The motion, tabled by Councillor Carter, who represents the College ward, and Arleston councillor and fellow Labour member Angela McClements, reads: “This council opposes the closure of Barclays in Wellington.

“At a time of increasing positivity and investment in our local high street this is backward step by Barclays, disenfranchising many residents and businesses from access to basic banking services.

“This council will write to Barclays to express its views and urge them to reconsider.”