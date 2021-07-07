'Dead tired': Jackie teams up with TV show to help video-drained workers

A zombiefied Jackie Weaver in the fatigue video

The stand-in parish clerk, from Shropshire, who famously shut down bickering members of Handforth Parish Council, has launched a frightful service for those battling video call fatigue.

The new service has been launched to mark the arrival of all 10 seasons of hit TV show The Walking Dead on Star on the Disney+ channel.

Jackie unveiled the look as part of a publicity campaign for a new service for weary workers who have been taking part in video conference calls.

Jackie went viral after the infamous Handworth Parish Council online meeting

Fans of The Walking Dead can now apply for a chance to have the living dead stand in for anyone who is feeling dead tired of conference calls. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to book an undead character to sit in on a 30-minute video call in their place.

A team of make-up artists spent three hours transforming 62-year-old Jackie using state-of-the-art prosthetics.

Jackie said: “It has been over a year of video conferencing, needless meetings about meetings, people talking over each other and sitting in front of a screen.

"As a keen zombie enthusiast, I definitely could have used it for one particular Handforth Parish Council Meeting. I love my new look.”

In the tongue-in-cheek film she is rudely interrupted by two other frightful characters who had a few too many video calls.

The new service by Star on Disney+ follows new research that reveals 84 per cent of workers admit to feeling "dead tired" and fatigued.

A poll of 2,000 people found that the typical worker now has five video conference calls per day, with Brits spending an average of 10 hours on video calls a week.

Nearly a quarter admitted to having more than eight video calls each day, equating to over 40 in the working week leaving them feeling drained.

Other frustrations included colleagues joining meetings late, unnecessary meetings, poor internet connections, colleagues on mute, background noise, screen freezing and people interrupting each other.