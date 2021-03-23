Shropshire brewery toasts SIBA accolade

Hobsons Brewery

Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, received the accolade for ‘Best Green Business’ at the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) 2021 Business Awards.

An onsite wind turbine, Windy Wendy, an integrated cask wash and filling system, and spent grain conveyor have reduced the brewery's carbon footprint and water wastage. In addition, recyclable paper bottle labels and wooden pump clips have reduced its plastic use.

"Since Hobsons’ humble beginnings in 1993 we have stood by an ethos of being a local sustainable brewery," the brewery said.

"We continually practice to brew the 'green way' with a serious commitment to wind, sun and waste power generation.

"It’s not just a tag line, it’s a culture in the brewery to seek out innovative solutions, question our materials and processes, harness our environmental assets and routinely look to reduce waste. And it’s a team effort."

The SIBA Business Awards are both free to enter and judged by a panel of independent beer industry experts, managed by not-for-profit trade association, SIBA.

The craft beer retailing, restaurant and bar categories highlight the fantastic work being done to promote British independent craft beer, and are open for entry by businesses across the UK.

This year, finalists were invited to watch the online event being streamed to SIBA’s YouTube channel.