Amateur detectives needed for Shrewsbury treasure hunt

From left, Paul Lord (Halon Menswear), Sarah Hopper and Andrew Prow (Halon Menswear)

Eager detectives and their families can head to the town from Friday to search for ten letters hidden in shops around Shrewsbury, that will eventually spell out a unique word.

Sarah Hopper, owner of Ferndale B&B, organised a similar treasure hunt in September and said it was so successful she wanted to do another one.

But this time, every £1 from the tickets sold will go to a Shrewsbury school.

"I wanted to give back to the community this time," she said.

"So £1 from every ticket will go to the person's chosen school in Shrewsbury. People can pay £10 for a ticket, and they can go round Shrewsbury trying to find the 10 letters hidden around the town. Then they tell me the unique 10 letter word that they can spell out of the hidden letters."

After a difficult year, Sarah was looking for a way to support her business and others in town.

"I obviously had to close my B&B, and because I've been so quiet – I've had no bookings at all in October – I needed to do something to earn money," she said.

"I got a really great response from people about this when I put it on my social media. I love it because I can involve businesses in the town as the letters are all in shop windows.

"Everyone is struggling at the moment, as well as my B&B. When I did the summer one, people really enjoyed it, even adults did it on their own.

"People can turn it into a cocktail trail or get lunch in between. It makes a lovely day out in Shrewsbury."

Tickets for the hunt can be bought at Planet Doughnut, The Allotment in Coleham, Abbey Forgate Post Office, Gallery Tearooms and Ferndale B&B.