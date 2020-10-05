Amy and Jacob making it work

Jacob Green makes hand-crafted furniture using traditional hand tools and Amy Green makes silver jewellery

They recently started Kingdom Crafting, based in Shrewsbury, to sell their hand-crafted jewellery and furniture.

Amy uses traditional casting and silversmithing techniques to make her nature-inspired jewellery and woodworker Jacob designs and produces unique furniture using time-honoured tools and methods.

They take great pride in the quality of their work and also in the knowledge that they are making items that will hopefully be cherished for generations to come.

Amy first discovered her passion for jewellery making when the couple decided to make their own rings for their wedding in February last year.

“This experience was so special for me because the process reflected the meaning of our marriage vows – it took a lot of time, focus, patience, and courage to craft them, but it was such a joyful process, and we did it together,” she explains.

The 20-year-old predominantly works with the Argentium silver alloy which she says is purer than traditional sterling silver and brighter than the likes of platinum or white gold.

A lot of the inspiration for her jewellery collection comes from the natural world.

“Most of my inspiration comes from nature, whether that be flowers, animals, or simply the organic and rough yet refined shapes and textures found in nature,” says Amy.

While Amy is just starting to learn her craft, Jacob’s woodworking experience can be traced back to times spent with his grandfather.

“I have been working with wood professionally since the start of lockdown, but before then my passion for wood was ignited by my Canadian grandfather who gave me invaluable experience when we visited him in Canada at the age of five.”

Amy and Jacob will be trading in the pop-up shop, next to Costa, in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Centre from Monday, October 12 to Saturday, October 17.