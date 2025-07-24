Free business workshops on offer from Shropshire Chamber this September

The Chamber has adopted the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), a comprehensive framework designed to help businesses clarify and achieve their vision.

It is now staging a series of workshops at its Telford offices – free to both members and non-members – to demonstrate what the system can achieve.

They begin on September 5 with a “Get a Grip – Business Management Masterclass” for companies with a basic familiarity of EOS, or who are curious to know more.

This will be followed by “EOS in Action: A Workshop for Self-Implementing Small Teams” beginning on September 19, which is designed as a follow-up to the first session.

Simon Adcock leading an EOS workshop with the Shropshire Chamber senior leadership team

Shropshire Chamber member Simon Adcock, a professional EOS implementer for EOS Worldwide, will be leading the sessions.

He said: “EOS is a people-focused business management system that helps entrepreneurial companies to clarify their vision, instil discipline and accountability, and build healthier leadership teams.”

On the introductory “Get A Grip” masterclass, Simon says he will introduce a simple, proven framework for getting more control, clarity, and results from a business.

The September 19 follow-up session is designed to deepen your implementation and show early adopters how to get even more from the framework.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: “We’ve been on our EOS journey here at the Chamber for several months now, and it’s already having results.

“The most vital part of building a successful business is also the most difficult - it’s all about the people. The human energy.

“By aligning everyone around a shared vision and ensuring the right people are in the right roles, it can help a business to build a strong foundation for sustainable success.

“It’s not a tech system—it’s a ‘people operating system’ that simplifies leadership and decision-making through practical tools, troubleshooting common challenges and pitfalls.

“Whether you’re just starting out or need a boost to keep momentum, these free workshops are a chance to connect, calibrate, and grow with others on the same journey.”