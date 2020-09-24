Recruiter celebrates office move with virtual event

Following a period of growth, Team4You recently expanded into new office premises on Shrewsbury Business Park.

With government guidelines still needing to be followed, Team4You took to Zoom to celebrate the office move, hosting a virtual office party for local businesses to attend.

Jess Bailey, branch manager at Team4You, said: “Business is all about people. Having the right people on your team is how you grow, develop and ultimately succeed. Our office party was about celebrating our innovative approach to recruitment, what this means for local businesses and introducing our contacts to like-minded business people, so we can all grow together. It really is 'The People Effect'.”

One attendee to the virtual meeting, Andy Rao, co-founder of local marketing agency, Codebreak, said: “Attending Team4You’s event was a breath of fresh air. Often recruitment can be a daunting process but Team4You’s honest and innovative approach makes growing your business a much easier task. We are excited to work with them further as they support our business growth and other local businesses.”