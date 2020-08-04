3D Printz forms a bond with another top brand

Bondtech develops, designs and manufactures unique dual drive extruders that eliminate the risk of grinding, slipping, filament deformation and under extrusion.

The Swedish-based company supplies its extruders and other innovative 3D printing products to more than 50 countries through a network of distributors and resellers.

Peter Roberts, 3D Printz director, said: "We're delighted to become one of just a handful of UK companies to offer Bondtech products.

"We've taken great strides over the past few months to widen our offering, as part of our desire to provide a one-stop-shop for all 3D printing needs.

"Bondtech delivers high-performance feeders that make possible to increase the print speed, to save time, and to reduce costs of your 3D prints."

3D Printz Limited, based at Hortonwood West, Telford, has teamed up with South Korean supplier Antclabs to become a UK distributor for its auto bed levelling sensor, BLTouch, and an approved supplier of 3D Gloop! adhesive.

The company is already an official UK distributor for Micro Swiss LLC, based in America’s Mid West, which makes replacement nozzles and hot ends kits, and sells non-toxic and odourless adhesive solution Magigoo, used by hobbyists and professionals.

And over the past few weeks it has added the world’s number one best-selling 3D printer – Monoprice – to its constantly expanding product range.

3D Printz Ltd was formed in 2016 by a group of Shropshire-based enthusiasts with experience in quality and manufacturing, information technology and business development.

The team wanted to make great parts from printers but felt let down by the range and quality of materials and filaments available.