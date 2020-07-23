Oswestry traders: "We're back open for business"

Oswestry BID has created a new video promoting the town and encouraging people to visit its independent shops and retailers, as they all adapt to life after Covid-19.

Adele Nightingale from Oswestry Bid and Ann-Marie Clark from Fifty Shades of Tan

Safety measures and social distancing have become a priority for all business owners in the town as they want to make their shops a safe place for people to visit.

Adele Nightingale, manager of Oswestry BID, said the town is starting to feel like normal again and hopes the video will help encourage more people to visit safely.

Oswestry BID have recently created a new video to promote their town and it has been widely successful

“This is a video to show that Oswestry is back open with retail, some cafes and hospitality businesses, back open,” she said.

Jane Rees from The Oak Furniture Shop

“But also that the businesses have adapted and are paying attention to the guidelines with social distancing and how they have changed.

Adele Nightingale from Oswestry BID - Bailey Street

“Oswestry is open for business and we want people to feel welcome and safe. That’s the message we want to get across to people.”

Oswestry BID have recently created a new video to promote their town and it has been widely successful - Bailey Street

The video, which can be found on the Oswestry BID Facebook page, has been viewed around 15,000 times and had hundreds of shares.

Meraki Colour on Church Street

Adele said: “It has been so well received by business and on social media people have been sharing it. The video has such a lovely feel to it. It’s a true reflection of the feeling of Oswestry.

Squareone in Oswestry is open for business

“Reports we are getting from people is that actually things are going quite well – having to be shut for so long, they missed being part of the community and also the customers. We have a couple of businesses that have signed up for new premises in town. So there are people looking to set up businesses despite what we’ve been through.”