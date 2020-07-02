Menu

1,900 jobs to go at Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas restaurants group

By John Corser | Telford | Business | Published:

More than 1,900 jobs are set to be cut as Casual Dining Group, which owns Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia, said it would close 91 of its restaurants after calling in administrators.

Administrators from Alix Partners are looking to sell the group.

There are Bella Italia sites at Castlegate, Dudley; Telford, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Cafe Rouge restaurants include the Mailbox and Bullring in Birmingham and Harborne and there are Las Iguanas at Resorts World, Birmingham, and three in the city centre.

The group had confirmed a notice of intent to appoint administrators over the chains Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge last month.

Immediately on appointment, the administrators announced 1,909 of 5,959 staff were to be made redundant across the three brands.

The Cafe Rouge sites at Mailbox and Harborne are among the 91 closures.

John Corser

By John Corser
Business Reporter - @JohnCorser_Star

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

