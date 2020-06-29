Marketing expertise on offer at free webinars

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire has teamed up with the Buy-From team to put together the webinar programme to examine how businesses can adapt their digital marketing and thrive in the coming months.

The first webinar will take place on June 30 and will focus on helping people understand where their business currently sits. By identifying the needs of customers and understanding the importance of connecting with them, it will help highlight potential new avenues for businesses to explore.

The second session on July 7 will cover how to start building a dialogue with customers and the importance of digital marketing. It will show people how they can manage their content schedule in advance and keep your communication consistent. It will also guide people through the use blogs, vlogs, emails and podcasts.

Then on July 14 the Buy-From team will be covering the importance of setting up a marketing strategy to help maintain the objectives and goals of digital content and how to analyse the success of the strategy people's businesses puts in place.

Rounding off the series on July 21, members of the Buy-From team will be using their problem solving and business experience to answer digital marketing questions. If anyone would like to make sure their question gets covered during the surgery email them to lindsey@buy-from.com first.

To book a place on the events visit marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/calendar