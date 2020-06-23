IT company offers support to other businesses

After seeing an influx of IT-related queries flood social media, the firm, along with its managing director Chris Pallett, is sharing their years of knowledge and expertise through a new free initiative called #AskChris.

#AskChris is where business owners can send in questions to Mr Pallett – anonymously through or publicly via social media. Mr Pallett will answer them via a short video, which is then published online for all business owners and managers to access.

The idea is that if a problem is affecting one business, it is bound to be affecting another. Creating this community of support, where it is a human face helping, has been positively received online, with many Shropshire business owners already reaching out.

Mr Pallett said: “Amidst all the challenges, if there’s one positive that can be taken from this time, it’s how the business community has come together. By having an easily accessible IT resource available for business owners, we hope to reduce the waiting time on answers they need, increase their productivity and – most importantly – provide a level of personal care that we’re all missing.”

Bespoke Computing is encouraging business owners to get in touch with any queries relating to business, IT and communication. All of the #AskChris videos will be available across its social media channels for free, permanent access.

To get involved, email your question to askchris@bespokecomputing.com