3D Gloop! and 3D Printz form a strong new bond

The company, based at Hortonwood West, is now an approved supplier of 3D Gloop!, which has been described by reviewers as "ludicrously strong" and "a force to be reckoned with".

The product’s founders Andrew Mayhall and Andrew Martinussen, both engineers by trade, describe themselves as having been "obsessed with 3D printing since 2012".

Mr Mayhall said: “3D Gloop is a specially formulated adhesive compound designed specifically for the plastics used most commonly by 3D printers.

“We like to say it is hands down the best adhesive for holding ABS, PLA, and PETG 3D prints together.

“Unlike other ‘commodity’ adhesives such as cyanoacrylate glue, and various epoxies, 3D Gloop! is engineered from the ground up to work with the particular polymers that make up the base plastic.”

Users simply need to take the correct formula of 3D Gloop! and apply it to the mating surfaces, push them together, and in seconds the adhesive goes to work forming a bond that is, in many cases, stronger than the base plastic itself.

3D Gloop! can also be applied to the 3D printer’s glass or metal build platform just before printing begins, to ensure the extruded plastic doesn't peel up or pull away from for the duration of the print.

Once the print is complete, a temperature change will allow it to release from the build platform, to simply peel off.

Peter Roberts, director of 3D Printz, said: “This is a fantastic, multi-functional product which we are delighted to be able to add to the growing range in our online shop, www.3dprintz.co.uk

“The science behind the adhesive is very interesting. 3D Gloop! contains a mixture of solvents, esters, and various other compounds that react in a very specific way to the plastic it is intended to work with.

“These compounds loosen up the polymer chains in the plastic, allowing them to become more receptive to bonding.”

3D Printz Limited has recently teamed up with South Korean supplier Antclabs to become a UK distributor for its auto bed levelling sensor, BLTouch.

It is also an official UK distributor for Micro Swiss LLC, based in America’s Mid West, which makes replacement nozzles and hot ends kits, and sells non-toxic and odourless adhesive solution Magigoo, used by hobbyists and professionals.