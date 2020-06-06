Former Telford & Wrekin Council MD joins AceOn

The Telford-based firm has appointed Richard Partington as managing director of AceOn Products Ltd, the group's newest company, and Greig Young as chairman.

Mr Partington was managing director of Telford & Wrekin Council, an organisation with an annual spend of some £500 million, for eight years.

During his time in charge of the council, he introduced a new commercial strategy which brought in more income to offset significant government cuts to funding. He led the development of a major commercial solar farm, the council then being only the second in the country to do this, and he has led and overseen many other initiatives including the Southwater town centre development and the establishment of the council’s housing company NuPlace.

Mr Young has over 30 years’ experience in financial services, telecommunications/media, customer services, retail and global sales and marketing. He has had senior executive and director roles at IBM Global Services and Concentrix over the past eight years where he led multiple projects, securing in excess of £600 million of new revenue.

The pair join Mark Thompson and Alex Thompson, the directors and two of the co-founders of AceOn, on the group’s board.

AceOn was established in 2009 and has built a reputation as being specialists in solar and battery technology, particularly the development of bespoke, custom-built battery packs. Companies and organisations that AceOn currently supply include the MOD, BT and Rolls Royce.

Mark said: “We are really pleased and thrilled to be able to announce the appointment of Richard and Greig. We have some big plans to expand what AceOn does and we also have a number of exciting opportunities. Richard and Greig have both had very successful careers in their respective fields and bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and contacts to help take AceOn to the next level."

Mr Partington said: “I am really pleased to be appointed as managing director and being a key member of the AceOn Group board. AceOn is a company that I know well, and I have always been impressed with their innovative and enterprising approach. We know of the problems facing the world due to the current pandemic and the wider climate emergency. AceOn is developing products and services for today and tomorrow’s world and I am excited to be working with Mark, Alex and Greig and helping to address these problems and also move the company forward."

Mr Young added: “It’s good to be on board at AceOn. I’ve been in successful global companies for many years and I see real potential and opportunity for AceOn to develop and grow. There is a talented, creative and positive team here and I am looking forward to working alongside them."