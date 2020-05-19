Construction firm wins tenders worth over £8m

Family-run TC Homes builds developments for a range of Shropshire and Midlands-based housing associations as well as its own developments for private sale.

The firm said work has restarted at three of its sites in the region this week and when work is able to get fully underway again, it will create local jobs for tradespeople in the region.

The projects will provide employment for about 15 local contractors.

Among the current projects to begin before Covid-19 hit is a £2.3 million development of 22 units on Little Moor Hill Road, Smethwick.

The homes will be a mix of shared ownership and rented for Citizen Housing Group, and are expected to be completed later this year.

The company has also just signed contracts worth over £4 million for projects in Bushbury, Wolverhampton, where work has just begun, and Minsterley near Shrewsbury.

The building of six homes off a private courtyard in Betton Street, Belle Vue, Shrewsbury has also restarted.

Director Tim Charnley, said: “The Kempthorne Avenue project in Bushbury is for 16 houses and four apartments, which will be rented through Wrekin Housing Group, with an expected completion date of March 2021.

“We were just about to break ground on that project as the country went into lockdown, but we were able to begin work at the site last week.

“We are absolutely ensuring that all government health and safety measures are followed, and we have risk assessments and policies in place for all staff and contactors on site to adhere to.

“We are also happy to announce we are in the process of signing contracts for three new developments in Shropshire and Herefordshire. These will provide much needed affordable homes in areas that are in demand."