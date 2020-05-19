Aico’s training webinars to continue

Oswestry-based Aico revamped its 'expert installer' training to make it easily accessible online as a free of charge webinar.

The seminars were greatly received, with each daily session selling out, the firm said.

Delivered by Aico’s national technical manager Andy Speake and product development manager Mike Wright, the CPD certified webinars cover a wide range of subjects including the changes to Scottish legislation, updates to BS 5839-6, the latest in Aico innovation and alarm selection and installation.

In a survey of those who had attended an Aico webinar, over 99 per cent of people asked said they found the found the webinars useful, with the majority commenting that they were informative and relevant.

As a result of this positive feedback, Aico have now announced it will continue delivering webinars throughout May. Sessions have now increased to three each day, and will now include more topics.

In addition to the webinars, Aico will be hosting live question and answer sessions with members of their technical team.

Commencing this week, these 30-minute sessions will provide professionals with the opportunity to ask questions, expand on topics covered in the webinars and build on their knowledge.

Mr Speake said: "To have such a positive response to the webinars is fantastic. We have had requests for question and answer sessions so moving forward we are incorporating these live sessions into the webinar schedule – it’s important to have the opportunity to ask questions and really consolidate the knowledge.”

For more information on Aico’s free, online webinars and to sign up, visit eventbrite.co.uk/o/aico-ltd-17967810370