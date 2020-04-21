Digital growth specialist expands with opening of new office

Life Group has opened the doors at its Old Harlow office where staff will be looking after their clients in the south of the country.

Life Group, which also has offices in Telford and Dudley, is helping businesses by providing a range of digital services through its highly experienced consultants, designers, developers and media professionals.

Stephan Rademan, Life Group managing director, said: “This is a major move for the company and opening an office in Old Harlow was the logical next step for the company as we continue to grow and expand.

“Richard Spencer, part of the BNI network and local digital entrepreneur, leads our team in Essex. Richard has a wealth of experience and has owned and run development companies in Harlow for more than 20 years previously.

“He returns home to live in Harlow to be near family, after a successful time working in Shrewsbury and Ashton.

“The opening coincides with a boost to business in the south of the country which has major marketing potential. It makes a permanent presence in Essex a vital step forward in providing a more convenient location for helping our clients in that part of the world to achieve their goals.

“People may think due to the current pandemic and the economic climate that we would have put this move on the back burner but digital growth is vital at this time.

“Clients which usually rely on footfall and face-to-face business are now solely relying on sales through digital strategies so our role is more important than ever.

“Media production has been key to allow people to get their messages across to people and digital communication through video meetings and conferencing has been paramount.”

The expertise of Life Group covers areas like specialised consultation, growth resources, media production, website design and development and bespoke software aided by video production, animation, music, voice over and special effects.