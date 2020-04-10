Web event for Shrewsbury business support

The webinar is being hosted by Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) and will take place on Thursday from 2pm to 3pm.

A panel of experts will be on hand to talk through the latest developments regarding support packages for businesses who have lost trade or been ordered to close, as well as answering questions on a range of issues.

The panel will include Gemma Davies, Assistant Director for economic growth at Shropshire Council, Paul Bennett of Bennett Briegal solicitors, Edward Mulwin-Williams of TCA Accountants, Helen Ball, Town Clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council, and Seb Slater from Shrewsbury BID.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said the webinar was open to all businesses.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with each other and discuss the very latest situation regarding business support in these trying times,” she said.

“The webinar is not just for BID members, it is very much open to everyone. All people need to do is register on the Shrewsbury BID website.

“The panel will be taking questions which can be emailed in advance to info@shrewsburybid.co.uk or on Twitter by using the hashtag #AskShrewsburyBID.”

Seb Slater of the panel, said they were hoping for a good turnout of businesses at the webinar.

Advertising

“These are unprecedented times for all of us, and it’s vital that businesses stick together,” he said. “Through online events like this, businesses can stay in touch with each other and discuss strategies for getting through the crisis.

“The amount of support being offered by the government and local authorities is great for many town centre businesses, and we hope that giving businesses the opportunity to put further questions to our panel will be of real value at this time.”

To register for the event, visit www.shrewsburybid.co.uk