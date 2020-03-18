Opening of Telford's indoor inflatable theme park delayed

Inflata Nation was due to open its doors inside Telford Shopping Centre later this month – but the move has been postponed due to ongoing renovation works.

The firm’s founder, Matt Ball, said his team are working hard to ensure the 25,000sq ft site will be fit to open to the public in due course.

The indoor bouncy castle arena is being custom-fitted with exclusive activities for friends and families to enjoy and 30 jobs are being created.

Mr Ball said: “Although we originally expected to be open by the end of March, minor but ongoing renovation works mean unfortunately that is going to be delayed.

“A lot of hard work and attention to detail goes into the designing, building and fitting out of every site we launch in the UK.

“And we wouldn’t want to open our doors without everything being absolutely perfect for our new visitors.

“While these delays are unfortunate I want to assure people we’re doing everything we can to get the site ready before announcing an official opening date in due course.”

Inflata Nation Telford is taking over part of the former BHS store inside the shopping centre.

The site is being installed with vertical drop slides, super bouncy inflatable bubbles, a gladiator battle podium, obstacle courses, a freefall area and a huge ball pool to dive into with added ball pool guns.

Mr Ball added: “Apologies go out to those who were eagerly awaiting the opening this month, but our future bouncers will not be disappointed with the brand new features we have set in store for them.”

Telford will be the ninth Inflata Nation location in the UK, with other sites in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cheshire, West Bromwich, Peterborough and Beverly, near Hull.