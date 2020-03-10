Record deals secured at trade expo attended by Welshpool firm

The Harlech Foodservice Food and Drink Expo 2020 welcomed almost 2,000 visitors to the event in Llandudno which saw about 165 UK-wide suppliers showcase their produce, including Sidoli Desserts.

Sales generated by the event were up by more than 30 per cent from close to £350,000 in 2019 to almost £460,000 in 2020. There were an additional 30 new businesses showcasing their produce this year.

Sidoli Desserts, based in Welshpool, creates artisan desserts for the food service industry. It was founded by Carlo Sidoli, who remains the firm’s chairman with the innovation side of the business headed up by his daughter Sophie.

Margaret Laird, wholesale account manager for Sidoli Desserts, who was manning the stall at the food expo, said: “The expo is a great way for us to launch new products into the market place and introduce them directly to the customer and hopefully gaining some new ones too.

“It’s all about flying the Sidoli flag and telling as many people as possible about the story of the company and explaining how that is carried forward into the delicious and beautifully made desserts in front of them at the expo.

“I think the idea of having Welsh Street is excellent and it is lovely to see so many fine food producers from the region coming together in one area to help make it shine.

“It just shows how much great quality food is being produced on our doorsteps which is really important to share with customers because I think they care about this too.”

The expo aims to allow Harlech Foodservice suppliers to talk directly to the customer, giving them a chance to tell the story behind their product and offer free taster to representatives from the leisure, education and health industries across Britain.

Advertising

Global giants such as Heinz and Unilever were present at the event along with a whole host of varying size businesses including Seabrook crisps, Fentimans and Deli France.

At the heart of the event is Welsh Street, created by Harlech Foodservice to champion the wealth of quality food being produced across the country and particularly in the North Wales region.

As part of this, Harlech Foodservice had its new range of Brongain Farm Welsh beef products which have just secured European Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status.

It is a new partnership struck up with the Pickstock family and their 680-acre farm, in Llanfechain, Powys, which sees Harlech Foodservice selling steaks, roasting joints, diced beef and mince under the Brongain Farm brand.

The Welsh Government was also in attendance on Welsh Street represented jointly by Food & Drink Wales and Visit Wales.