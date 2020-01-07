Float away with new Shropshire business

Kevin and Suzie Guerin are launching Shropshire Floats this month.

The couple became aware of the therapy whilst living in America 30 years ago and have since been planning how to introduce the unique treatment in Shropshire.

The flotation process involves lying in a lightproof, sound-insulated tank containing a shallow, 10-inch deep pool of warm water, enriched with Epsom salts, kept at a consistent temperature.

Studies have shown that one hour of floating can have the same restorative effects as four hours of deep sleep. The Epsom salts contain magnesium which regulates over 325 enzymes and reduces inflammation and muscle tension, and sulphates which enhance the absorption of nutrients, flush toxins and ease headaches.

Kevin said: “We are very excited to launch Shropshire Floats. We have been hard at work getting everything ready over the last few months. It has been very important to us to use local suppliers to keep our investment within Shropshire.

“We think locals are going to love this revolutionary treatment. The Epsom salt solution means you effortlessly float and the effects of gravity are neutralised – it’s more buoyant than the Dead Sea! There are dozens of amazing health benefits. Flotation therapy decreases the production of cortisol and lactic acid whilst increasing endorphins and accelerating rehabilitation and recovery speeds. It can relieve pain, boost the immune system, reduce blood pressure, create mental clarity, diminishes depression and insomnia, and promotes total calm and relaxation. The list goes on and on! You have complete control of your environment which means you can totally relax.

“Let your worries and woes float away.”

The treatment is suitable for all adults, including pregnant women and those with sports injuries. Shropshire Floats is located in Myddle, near Shrewsbury.