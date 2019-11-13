Coffee shop to open at Telford shopping centre, creating 15 jobs

Jamaica Blue, which will also serve sweet and savoury dishes, will open at Telford Centre on a date yet to be announced.

Glynn Morrow, shopping centre manager, said: “Jamaica Blue will make a great new addition to Telford Centre creating 15 new jobs and providing customers with a new coffee and dining experience that’s not been available previously in Telford.

A Jamaica Blue store

"We look forward to their opening as they join the great new Fashion Quarter line up.”

Joshua Nixon, head of estates, said: “This is one of two Jamaica Blue casual dining branches to open this side of Christmas and we are already building up a strong pipeline for the New Year as landlords seek to diversify their food and drink offering, by introducing exciting and innovative brands into their centres."

The store joins the recent line up of new openings at Telford Centre including River Island, H&M, New Look and Next.