Free digital marketing clinic for businesses

The free event, on August 8, is being staged by MNA Digital and comes in response to a growing demand from businesses in the region to better understand how they can use digital techniques to their advantage.

Experienced professionals from MNA Digital will give each attendee a complete review of their company’s website, along with practical advice and tips on how they can improve their digital marketing strategy.

Leading the session will be Matt Fowell, who is head of PPC at MNA Digital and a specialist in paid search, specifically helping local businesses making the most of their digital marketing budget.

“This is a unique opportunity for regional businesses to receive a free consultation from our team of specialists,” said Matt. “Attendees will get tailored advice and tips, along with a review of their business, Google AdWords account and social media presence.

“The event is ideal for any company that currently has a budget for, or has recently spent on, digital marketing, but now needs a bit of guidance and advice about taking it to the next level in order to generate leads and new business opportunities.”

MNA Digital is part of the Midland News Association, publisher of the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. The event will take place at the Express & Star office on Queen Street, starting at 8.30am with a hot buffet breakfast. The session will begin at 9am and run until 12pm.

Anyone who wishes to attend must register via mnadigital.co.uk/free-digital-marketing-clinic