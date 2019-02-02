Aldi still looking to open a supermarket in Newtown

The German supermarket chain has attempted in the past to bring a supermarket to Newtown but has failed to find a suitable site.

Back in 2015, the chain was looking at purchasing land at the town's St Giles Golf Club, but a deal never materialised.

Now a spokeswoman for the company has confirmed they are still looking at a number of locations, including one in Newtown.

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “We are always considering new locations for stores in areas across the UK, including in Newtown.

"When we have confirmed a location for a new store we will update the community.”

County councillor Joy Jones welcome the news. She said it would bring much needed jobs, and it would provide a boost to the town when the bypass is finally complete.

"This is fantastic news for Newtown, to hear that Aldi are still looking to locate to the town," she added.

"With any new supermarket or business there will be new jobs that will help the economy of the town which is great but its even better news for residents looking for employment.

"With the new bypass about to open, the town is going to become a much easier place to visit, so the more shops we have the more people will visit the town as they will have excellent choice of where they can shop."

Back in 2015, members of St Giles Golf Club had agreed to enter into discussions with the supermarket giant over the potential sale of land at the course.

However, despite the club agreeing to a sale of a parcel of land, a deal could not be agreed between the two parties.