New Welshpool renewable energy plant could power 20,000 homes

Renewable energy developer Broad Energy is asking the public for its views on plans for a new energy recovery facility (ERF) which could be built at Buttington Quarry, Welshpool.

It will see up to 150,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste transformed into low-cost, low-carbon electricity, and create 35 jobs in the county.

The publication of the proposal follows a top-level report which revealed that more than three quarters of Powys' energy requirements were met by renewable energy last year.

Buttington Quarry

Alistair Hilditch-Brown, Chief Executive of the Broad Group, believes it could help Powys become the first ‘green’ county in Wales.

“The plans have been in development for some time so we are really happy to finally be bringing this project to the public,” he explained.

“We’ve been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to make sure this project is right for all of Powys. It could enable the county to become the leader in terms of green energy.

Landfill

“I am also delighted that one of the world’s leading thermal treatment technology companies, Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI), is involved in delivering this project. Its record of delivery is second-to-none and it is great to be working with the best in the business.

“Currently any waste that can’t be recycled ends up in a landfill site, or worse. By taking waste and turning it into low-carbon electricity and heating, this project will help Wales take a giant step towards reducing greenhouse gasses and generating low carbon energy.”

HZI currently has a number of plants in development, including Dublin, Edinburgh, Ferrybridge and Istanbul.

Richard Belfield, Head of Project Development at HZI said: “We are extremely proud of our track record in the delivery and operation of such energy recovery facilities safely and efficiently and we are thrilled to be working on this project with Broad Energy.”

The planned ERF will create around 300 construction jobs and 35 permanent, skilled jobs when operational. Broad Energy is planning to work with local employment providers to ensure Powys residents get the first chance to secure jobs at the site.

A six-week consultation period is due to start in the coming months and residents, businesses, local organisations and councillors will be invited to share their views on the development.

Further details are available on the project website broadenergywales.co.uk where people can also leave their feedback on the development.