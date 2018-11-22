Nine new Co-op jobs in Shrewsbury suburb

The Midcounties Co-operative Food Store in Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury, has officially opened to the public at its new site in Sutton Road after a £100,000 investment.

Andrew Collins, store manager at the shop, said: "Our new store on Sutton Road is even bigger and better than our previous one on the Shopping Parade, which means we can offer the local community even more products and services.

"We’ve already had a positive response from new and existing customers and they particularly love our Best of Our Counties range, which showcases some of the best craft beers and ciders in Shropshire and neighbouring counties."