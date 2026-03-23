Four flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport as UAE braces for heavy rain and thunderstorms - Emirates issues latest update

The UAE is set to experience unstable weather from today up until Friday (27 March) with intermittent rainfall of varying intensity and winds reaching up to 50 km/hr.

Continuous monitoring and analysis of weather developments are underway, with preventive guidance and safety updates being shared through official channels.

UAE airlines are running a limited flight schedule to key destinations due to weather disruptions and regional conditions.

Passengers are advised to check flight status before travelling, follow official airline updates, and only go to airports with confirmed bookings.

Birmingham International Airport. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emirates is operating a limited number of flights. Passengers are advised to check emirates.com for the latest schedules and operational updates.

The airline also issued an update to its customers online amid the conflict that continues in the Middle East.

The conflict has disrupted flights to and from Dubai and Doha at Birmingham Airport since the war began in late February.

The message from Emirates reads: "Following the partial reopening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule.

"You can check our latest flight schedules for upcoming flights and book seats to travel.

"We continue to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly. We would like to thank you for your understanding and patience.

"The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority and will not be compromised."

Two flights to and from Dubai are operating at Birmingham Airport today, however, there are flight cancellations.

Listed below are the affected flights today at the West Midlands hub.

Departures

20:50 to Dubai - cancelled

21:35 to Doha - cancelled

Arrivals