'The last thing I won was a bottle of Jameson’s' - West Midlands dad reacts to wining Porsche 911 from 25p raffle ticket he 'bought on a whim'

Robert Goodall, 47, a chartered surveyor from Solihull, landed the high-performance sports car through a prize draw run by BOTB, having entered on a whim.

He was at home when presenter Christian Williams arrived unannounced to reveal the surprise, which Goodall quickly realised as he answered the door.

Moments later, he was shown his new car parked nearby — a Porsche 911 Carrera. The luxury model is renowned for its distinctive rear-engine design and everyday drivability combined with elite performance.

Robert Goodall, 47, a chartered surveyor from Solihull, won a luxury Porsche 911 Carrera with a 25p raffle ticket

Reacting to the win, Robert said: "Oh crikey! I am actually shaking. That’s amazing. I can get rid of my old Mercedes C-Class now, which has done 101,000 miles.

“I like the new shape and everyone says Porsches are the best, so for 25p I thought why not give it a go. Out of all the Porsches, this is the one you would want to own.”

After being invited to sit inside the car, he was given a tour of its standout interior features.





“We’re surrounded by some nice countryside as well as motorways, so I’m looking forward to seeing how it handles,” Robert said.

Despite the shock, Robert is no stranger to high-performance cars, having previously driven a Porsche on a racetrack.

He said the news left his family stunned — he first called his wife at work before sharing the surprise with his children when they arrived home from school.

Speaking the following day, Robert added: “I never imagined I would win, and the whole experience was surreal. I don’t class myself as a particularly lucky person. The last thing I won was a bottle of Jameson’s.”

Christian said: “Robert recognised me straight away, which made the surprise even more exciting. You could see the shock hit him instantly. To go from entering with just 25p to standing in front of a dream car like a 911 is incredible.

“It’s such an iconic car, and you could tell straight away how much he loved it.”

BOTB gives away a dream car every week, with winners also able to choose a cash alternative or other lifestyle prizes. The company is currently offering the chance to win a £1.2m four-bedroom home in Devon, with entries costing £1.

Founded in 1999, BOTB has awarded prizes to more than 544,000 people, including cars worth a total of £146m. To find out more, visit BOTB.com