Midlands-born sex worker Bonnie Blue charged with outraging public decency

The Midlands-born adult content creator, 26, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was charged after she was apparently filmed making a lewd gesture outside the Indonesian embassy in December.

A few days previously she had been deported from the country after being accused of filming commercial content without the correct visa, in Bali.

Bonnie Blue will be the subject of a documentary Channel 4 has commissioned (Channel 4/PA)

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A woman has been charged with outraging public decency following an investigation by the Met Police.

“Tia Billinger, 26, of Draycott in Derbyshire, was charged via postal requisition on Monday, March 16. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 22.

“The charge relates to an incident in Great Peter Street, Westminster, on Monday, December 15. An investigation took place, and a woman in her twenties was interviewed under caution on Tuesday, February 2.

“A referral was made to the Crown Prosecution Service which subsequently authorised the above charge.”