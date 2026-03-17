The Llandrindod Wells campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru was placed in lockdown this afternoon after an incident outside the school around 4pm.

The county council said police had requested the lockdown and the school told parents the pupils would be released when it was safe to do so.

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Dyfed Powys Police have now confirmed the lockdown is over and pupils have all left the school safely.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of concerns raised for a male, seen with what appeared to be a bladed article, on Dyffryn Road, Llandrindod Wells, heading towards High St, at approximately 3pm today (Tuesday, March 17).

"Several officers were deployed to the area and as a precautionary measure, due to the proximity, Ysgol Calon Cymru was placed in lockdown.

"Within 40 minutes, the male was identified and it was established that the item was a garden tool, which is now secure in a shed.

"No threats were made to the school. The pupils have all left the school."