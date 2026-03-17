'My son was struggling to walk and I was worried he may have fractured his ankle but I didn't need to go to A&E': Mum praises Bridgnorth's minor injury unit

Sophie Messenger said her 11-year old-son, Isaac, was recently injured during a school football match, but she says she didn't need to go to A&E thanks to Bridgnorth's Minor Injury Unit (MIU).

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“Isaac was struggling to walk, and I was worried he may have fractured his ankle," she said. "We were seen quickly by an Emergency Nurse Practitioner who assessed him and arranged an x‑ray. Thankfully, the x‑ray confirmed there was no fracture, just a sprain, and we left with clear advice on how to support recovery.”

Isaac added: “The nurse was really kind. She printed off information to help me understand my injury, and she showed me the x‑ray pictures which was really interesting. She pointed out exactly where the injury was and explained what I needed to do to help it heal.”

The MIU at Bridgnorth

Sophie and Issac's story is being used NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to remind people to ‘Think Minor Injury Units (MIUs)’ when they experience a non-life-threatening injury.

It is part of the NHS's ‘Think Which Service’ campaign, which aims to help people get the right care, at the right place, at the right time, while easing pressure on busy accident and emergency departments.

Bridgnorth Hospital

Minor Injury Units are walk-in urgent care centres, staffed by experienced nurses and healthcare professionals who can assess and treat a wide range of minor injuries.

Patients are seen without the need for an appointment and often much more quickly than A&E, helping emergency departments stay available for those with life-threatening conditions.

Dr Rachel Gallyot, Interim Chief Medical Officer, NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, said: “Minor Injury Units play a vital role in our local NHS. They provide quick, expert care for a wide range of non-serious injuries and help keep emergency departments free for people with life-threatening conditions. We encourage people to think MIU first for minor injuries and to use NHS 111 if they’re unsure which service they need.”

She said local MIUs can assess and treat many common injuries, including sprains, strains and soft tissue injuries; minor fractures and wounds needing plaster or stitches; cuts, bites and minor burns or scalds; foreign bodies in the eyes, ears or nose; minor head injuries when there has been no loss of consciousness; and wound infections and other non-critical injuries .MIUs in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are located at: Bridgnorth Community Hospital, Ludlow Community Hospital, Oswestry Health Centre and Whitchurch Community Hospital. Opening times vary by location, with most MIUs open every day or on weekdays; patients should check details before visiting.

If an MIU is closed, NHS 111 can support you with next steps and direct you to the appropriate service - visit nhs111.co.uk or call 111.