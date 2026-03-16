'The odds are a million to one' See the adorable quintuplet lambs born on a north Shropshire farm

Peter Hamer of Wood Farm in Old Springs, near Market Drayton, has been breeding lambs for decades.

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But the 82-year-old farmer was unprepared when one of his ewes gave birth to not one, not two, not three, not four - but five lambs.

Peter Hamer, of Wood Farm, Old Springs with grandchildren Amelia Hamer aged 11 and Jacob Hamer aged 5 who have been helping out on the farm during the lambing with bedding and feeding

Quintuplets in sheep is exceptionally rare, and is often described as a "one in a million" occurence by farm vets.

Peter Hamer, of Wood Farm, with Amelia and Jacob Hamer and their five new arrivals

The ewe began giving birth on Wednesday and Peter said he was "chuffed" to have discovered the sheep had given birth to five lambs.

Jason Hamer, Peter's son, said the whole family have been taken aback.

The hamer family and their new arrivals

"Dad was so chuffed," he said. "She'd given birth to three lambs - that is rare enough, but then when he went back to her pen she had given birth to another two.

Amelia Hamer aged 11 and brother Jacob Hamer aged 5 welcoming the 'one in a million' quintuplet lambs

"We know they were the same ewe as she was in a separate pen. I don't think I've even heard of a ewe having four lambs before now, let alone five - they say it is a one in a million chance."

He said the lambs are being bottle fed by proud farmer Peter, while his grandchildren Amelia, 11, and Jacob, 5, and their mum Amy have been helping out at the farm.