Classic car firm in Shropshire behind 200mph Aston Martin goes into liquidation

Classic Motor Cars (CMC) in Bridgnorth spent more than 7,000 hours and more than four years restoring a one-off Aston Martin supercar before breaking the speed record in speed test in Campbeltown, Scotland in June, 2023.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

The car never achieved its top speed when it rolled off the production line in 1979, and the Bridgnorth team’s achievement made headlines around the world in the motoring press.