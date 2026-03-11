Telford school band gets into its swing with jazz festival win

The Senior Jazz Band at Telford's Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby attended the 23rd annual Great North Big Band Festival in Sunderland on Saturday and Sunday.

The band was able to listen to some of the top jazz bands in the UK before participating in the competition.

The prizes up for grabs included best section, best programme, best soloist, and best band. The senior jazz band has, for a number of years, won several top awards within the festival including best soloist, best programme, best section and best band several times.

After an impressive performance of some challenging pieces the judges presented the best soloist award to year 12 student Oscar Briggs on trumpet, a special adjudicators award to year 11 pupil James Millington for his impressive electric bass guitar playing and the top award of best band overall.

Mr Tom Gledhill, the band’s musical director, said: "I am extremely proud of all the band members and would like to acknowledge them all for their hard work, commitment and dedication leading up to the competition."

The band, alongside the Showband and junior jazz band from the school, is currently preparing to perform at the National Concert Band Festival, the finals of which will be held at the Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester this April.