Five stunning National Trust spots to explore in Shropshire this spring - including details on exciting new addition

There are stunning National Trust spots to explore in Shropshire. Spring is also the perfect time to visit these sites as flowers are beginning to bloom including beautiful bluebells.

Listed below are the best National Trust sites across Shropshire to visit this spring. But, before we jump into that, there is an exciting new addition that you can visit soon.

The National Trust's takeover of the Ironbridge Gorge museums has been completed and there will be a phased re-opening of the sites - with dates to be confirmed.

The Ironworks at Blists Hill. "Photo: Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust)

In total the takeover, which was formally completed on Monday, March 2, includes 10 museums, 35 listed buildings and 400,000 collection items.

The Ironbridge Gorge is internationally regarded as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution which shaped the modern world.

Paul Forecast, regional director for the National Trust in the Midlands said: “Whilst we cannot wait to be able to welcome visitors, as with any transfer of this nature, there is a lot for us to do to prepare for opening.

“We have a dedicated project team working on this as we take the necessary steps to be able to reopen each site in a phased approach over the coming months.

"We are also welcoming staff and volunteers, from IGMT, into the National Trust and working alongside them to benefit from their extensive knowledge of the special places entering our care."

Attingham Park

The National Trust site, Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury boasts a huge deer park scenery.

There are hundreds of acres of parkland with roaming deer and ancient trees making it perfect for long countryside walks.

Attingham Park

There is blossom in the walled garden, with fruit trees and kitchen garden beds starting to burst into life around March to May-time.

It has one of the grandest stately homes in the region, adding dramatic architecture to the landscape. And there are a variety of walks from riverside paths to woodland trails.

Carding Mill Valley & The Long Mynd

Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd, managed by the National Trust, is a premier Shropshire Hills destination near Church Stretton.

It is renowned for its epic hill scenery with dramatic valleys leading up to the Long Mynd plateau and panoramic views across the Shropshire Hills.

Long Mynd.

Spring brings new growth and colourful flowers along the valley floor with wildflowers and fresh green slopes. There are also streams and waterfalls to look out for, making it the perfect place for a springtime hike.

Dudmaston Estate

The National Trust's Dudmaston Estate in Shropshire is a beautiful 17th-century house with wooded parkland and a sweeping garden.

The Big Pool lake and boathouse create peaceful reflections and great photography spots.

A family playing in the gardens of the Dudmaston Estate, near Bridgnorth

It is less crowded than some National Trust estates making it the perfect place for a lovely walk - and you can also wander through the bluebell woods in late April.

Benthall Hall

Benthall Hall is a 16th-century English country house in the town of Broseley in Shropshire - just a few miles from the historic Ironbridge Gorge.

It is famous for its beautiful crocus displays which starts to bloom in March.

Benthall Hall.

The views over the Severn Gorge countryside from its hilltop position are spectacular - making it a fantastic day out.

Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses

Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses is a wonderful and unique National Trust site in Staffordshire.

Spring brings bluebells, primroses, and wood anemones to the woodland, and the forest paths become colourful and fragrant.

Kinver Edge Rock Houses on the sun. (Photo: Steve Leath/ National World)

Many visitors say April to May is the prettiest time because the woodland floors are covered in flowers.

Kinver Edge is famous for its rare heathland landscape and you can visit the Rock Houses - restored homes carved directly into the sandstone cliff that were inhabited until the 1960s.

It’s one of the most unusual historic homes in the Midlands.