The film Dead Of Winter will be shown at a Knighton cinema

A widowed fisherwoman, travelling alone through snowbound northern Minnesota on a very special ice fishing trip, interrupts the kidnapping of a teenage girl.

Hours from the nearest town and with no phone service, she realises that she is the young girl's only hope.

With gorgeous cinematography, the film was shot in Finland, Barb’s quest is to find a way out of a desperate and deadly situation with only scant means and her initiative at her disposal.

Dead of Winter is a 2025 psychological thriller film directed by Brian Kirk and written by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb.

It stars Emma Thompson, Judy Greer, Marc Menchaca, and Laurel Marsden.

The 15 rated action thriller will be screened to Knighton Community Centre on March 27 at 7.30pm

Tickets are £6 and they are available by calling 07964 023841.