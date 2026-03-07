A bluegrass band from Northern England will be playing at a Presteigne venue

The Often Herd will perform at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Saturday, March 28 at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm.

Bluegrass band The Often Herd transcend the traditional boundaries of the genre.

Although they might resemble an American string band, complete with driving energy, tight vocal harmonies and dazzling instrumental interplay, their vibrant, transatlantic sound is deeply coloured by their surroundings; the striking natural and industrial landscapes of Northern England.

Since the release of their acclaimed debut album ‘Where the Big Lamp Shines’ in 2022, they’ve graced the stages of major festivals including Cambridge Folk, Underneath the Stars, Wickham, Moseley Folk, Folk By The Oak, The Long Road, and many more, with international appearances from Portugal to the USA.

Their latest single, “Cool Summer Rain” released on May 30, 2025, showcases an evolution in their sound – blending their trademark bluegrass precision with lush West Coast harmonies, folk-pop hooks, and the addition of drums and keyboards.

Penned by guitarist Rupert Hughes and inspired by their journey to La Roche, the track has been described as “Billy Strings meets Crosby, Stills and Nash – with a healthy dose of Lindisfarne.”

It’s a heartfelt nod to the Tyneside roots scene where the band cut their teeth.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682601