A38 in Staffordshire reopened following fatal collision near M6 toll - diversion routes and latest updates here

National Highways has updated motorists that the A38 in Staffordshire has reopened.

It was previously closed in both directions following a fatal collision involving two cars shortly before 05:45am.

The tragedy saw a boy aged 7, die at the scene. Staffordshire Police said that his family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area with any information or dashcam footage which could help collision investigators. If you can help, please call us on 101, message us using LiveChat on our website or you can email the collision investigators directly on ciu@staffordshire.police.uk quoting incident number 109 of 7 March."

West Midlands Ambulance attended the scene and Staffordshire Police remain on site as collision investigation is carried out.

At 4.20pm National Highways announced that investigation work at the scene of the fatality has concluded and that the roads were reopened, with traffic beginning to ease.

Here are the Diversion Routes recommended by National Highways:

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

At the junction of A38/A5148, Swinfen, take the slip road off followed by the second exit at the roundabout to continue along A5148 southbound.

Continue along A5148 southwards to its junction with A5, Shenstone.

Take the exit to A5 eastbound and continue to the A38 at Weeford.

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs: