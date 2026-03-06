New Foreign Office warning for Cyprus as 'terrorist attacks cannot be ruled out'

The FCDO has cautioned that "terrorist attacks in Cyprus cannot be ruled out" as the war in the Middle East enters its seventh day.

In the revised guidance, the Foreign Office noted: "There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times."

It adds: "Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals."

Following the update, they noted that UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack.

An aerial view of Larnaca Salt Lake and Mackenzie beach in Cyprus' southern coastal city of Larnaca. (Photo by AMIR MAKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Currently the Foreign Office does not advise against travel to the destination, so it is still safe to do so. However it does caution that the "regional escalation poses significant security risks and has led to travel disruption".

The UK government also warned of a suspected drone strike at the RAF Akrotiri base that occurred on 2 March.

It said: "On 2 March 2026, the Sovereign Base Areas Administration confirmed a suspected drone impact at RAF Akrotiri. British nationals in the Sovereign Base Areas should follow instructions from the Sovereign Base Areas Administration British Bases Cyprus Facebook.

"British nationals in the Republic of Cyprus should follow any instructions from Cypriot local authorities".

For British nationals, they advise the following:

Read If you're affected by a crisis abroad - GOV.UK. This includes guidance on "how to prepare for a crisis" with suggestions on what you might include in your emergency supplies and "what to do in a crisis".

Sign up to FCDO Travel Advice email alerts.

Monitor local and international media for the latest information.

Sign up to local information alerts/resources and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

Keep your departure plans under review, and ensure your travel documents are up to date.

On Wednesday (March 4) it was confirmed that several airlines had suspended flights from the UK to parts of Cyprus due to Middle Eastern tensions.

TUI and Jet2 both fly to Paphos in Cyprus from East Midlands Airport. Both airlines have issued an update on the status of their flights and whether any more will be cancelled.

Jet2 have not made any cancellations this week. The airline told the Express and Star: “We always follow the travel advice of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and their current guidance shows that there are no travel restrictions in place to Cyprus.

"As such, our flights and holidays are operating as normal, and are subject to the usual terms and conditions. We will of course continue to monitor the situation closely.”

TUI confirmed that it plans to operate its Cyprus holidays as planned, but it will still continue to monitor the situation and FCOD advice. If Foreign Office advice changes the airline will contact customers directly.