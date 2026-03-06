Emirates shares major update as it anticipates full return to normal flight schedule in ‘coming days’

Emirates has been operating a limited number of flights as the UAE's airspace remains partially open.

Yesterday (Thursday 5 March), the airline carried approximately 30,000 passengers out of Dubai Airport.

By tomorrow (Saturday 7 March), Emirates will have 106 return daily flights operating to 83 destinations, representing almost 60% of its route network.

The airline has operated 35 flights to the UK since resumption, including four each to Birmingham Airport, Edinburgh and Gatwick - 16 to London Heathrow and seven to Manchester Airport.

A United Arab Emirates plane stands on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport, in Dubai. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

In the UK, the airline will be operating 11 daily flights across five airports by 7 March. The airline says this "reflects the strength of travel demand between the UAE and UK."

The airline adds that it "anticipates a return to 100% of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements."

It says that safety "as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care."

Additional capacity is being deployed across India, with Emirates scaling up to 22 daily flights, serving all nine of its Indian gateways by tomorrow.

The airline reminds passengers that it is accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority. And customers should only proceed to the airport if they have a confirmed booking.

The airline added: "We continue to monitor the situation closely and adapt our operations accordingly.

"We urge all customers to check emirates.com and our official social media channels, where we will publish the latest updates as they become available."